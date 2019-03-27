CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 is getting results for residents in an area of South Fulton that had cable wires strewn across city streets and sidewalks for nearly a year, causing an unsafe situation.
Residents in a South Fulton neighborhood were concerned about cable wires taking over their streets and sidewalks.
They told CBS46 that the cables are hazardous, and are especially dangerous for kids waiting at the bus stop. They decided to reached out to CBS46 after months of trying to get them buried.
CBS46's Melissa Stern stepped in and got results. Stern reported on the issue during CBS46 News at Noon and by 6 p.m. Comcast representatives had properly taken care of the problem.
A resident in the area says he counted seven Comcast trucks working to fix the problem on Wednesday.
The cables had been lying across the sidewalks and curbs for nearly a year. Before the situation was rectified, many residents told CBS46 that the cables made the neighborhood look bad.
“When you have cables like this, it’s undignified for a community like this,” said Jesse Franklin.
Franklin said he moved into Brentwood Place almost a year ago. He told CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern the cables have been lying around the neighborhood ever since.
“This one is a trip hazard,” Franklin added.
He added he’s reached out to Comcast multiple times. He said they’ve given him a reference special request order number and Comcast claims responsibility for the orange cable line.
“Individuals jog through here, as well as the Fulton County school bus stops right here, in the early morning ours when the light is dim, and if someone is rushing to catch the bus, they possibly could trip over this wire,” Franklin said.
He adds that despite reaching out to Comcast multiple times, no one had come out to bury them.
“It’s not their priority…It’s unsightly for the community, and Brentwood Place is one of your more upscale communities here in the city of south Fulton, and I want to keep it like that,” added Franklin.
CBS46 reached out to Comcast, and they told us:
“Comcast is coordinating with Fulton County’s Utilities Protection Center to have the issue addressed as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate CBS46 for bringing this to our attention.”
Thanks to CBS46, neighbors are now happy and the Brentwood Place neighborhood is safer and more beautiful.
One resident, Jesse Franklin, even penned a letter to CBS46 News, thanking us for our help!
