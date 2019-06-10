ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- The Argosy University student who turned to CBS46 for help getting his diploma after the school abruptly shut down now has the piece of paper that proves he put in the hard work.
Rayquinten Dodds graduated from Argosy in March. That's the same month that the school's Atlanta campus closed because of financial problems.
Dodds called CBS46 for help because he could not reach anyone at the school or its parent company about getting his diploma.
Monday, he let CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson know that his diploma finally arrived, thanking her for the help.
Previous story: CBS46 gets results for student missing diploma
