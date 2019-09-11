DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman walking her dog suffered from injuries due to exposed cables on a sidewalk in a Duluth neighborhood on Monday.
On Monday, Stacy Collins was walking her dog, when she tripped on one of the cables and face planted; injuring her head, arm and hand.
According to Collins, the hazardous exposed cables on Wildridge Drive has been laying there for nearly six months.
The cables stick out and go across the sidewalk, into the street of several houses.
After being in excruciating pain, she went to the emergency room for treatment.
Collins called Comcast and asked them to come out and fix the exposed cables.
Initially, they apologized and said because the cable is not in front of her home, and there was nothing they could do.
“There’s no accountability, my getting hurt is unfortunate, wounds heal, it’s the lack of accountability and responsibility” says Collins.
Comcast reached out to Collins and said,
“We appreciate CBS 46 for bringing this matter to our attention. We have since reached out to the customer, and plan to address the issue as quickly as possible.”
