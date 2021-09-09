ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- This year, September 7-10 is HBCU Week.
It celebrates Historically Black Colleges and Universities by paying tribute to their legacy of promoting equal opportunities for high-quality education.
HBCUs across the country hold treasured experiences, stories, images, and artifacts, but many are still missing from historical knowledge, according to Getty.
To change that statistic, Getty Images and Stand Together created the inaugural Getty Images Photo Archive Grant for HBCU's.
This unique grant opportunity will commit $500,000 towards the digitization of HBCU photographic archives, including up to 100,000 archival photos for two HBCU Grant recipients.
Getty Images will represent these digitized photos, making the content available for educational and non-commercial uses, providing a new revenue source for the HBCU grant recipients while giving life to previously untold stories.
For more information on the grant, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.