Highland, MI (CBS46) A young couple from Michigan had a brush with the paranormal after a ghostly image hovering over their baby's crib appeared on their nanny cam.
According to WXYZ in Detroit, Joshua Higgins and Heather Brough say the ghostly image appeared to walk past their baby daughter, who stands up and looks around, trying to figure out what just passed by.
Brough says she saw scratches on her baby's face and that prompted her to check the nanny cam video.
What they saw while reviewing the tape shocked them to the core.
WATCH the video below (Can't see the video? Click here)
