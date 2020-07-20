ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The start of high school football season will be delayed until September 4. The Georgia High School Association voted unanimously to approve the measure during a Board of Trustees meeting on Monday.
Glenn White, GHSA president, opened discussions during the meeting calling upon a Walton parent who had asked to address the board. The parent talked about the importance of sports to kids in high school and how the benefits of playing sports outweighed the risks associated with COVID-19.
During the meeting, the Board of Trustees discussed how positive coronavirus tests would be handled during the season and whether or not all fall sports would be pushed back or just football.
Games were initially scheduled to start on August 21. Football conditioning, set to begin July 27, will remain as scheduled.
White said there would still be a 10-game regular season followed by five rounds of playoffs in football.
All other GHSA fall sports will remain as scheduled on the current GHSA calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.