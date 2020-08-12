ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia High School Association is moving forward with its September 4 football season kick-off.
However, with COVID-19 cases showing an increase across the state and at some Georgia high schools, GHSA says it is prepared to shift the start date if necessary.
"Our goal continues to be to provide sports and activities for our students as soon as possible with safety being the top priority.There is always a possibility of postponement based on the data and advice from our medical professionals," says GHSA.
