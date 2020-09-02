THOMASTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) said Wednesday it would no longer be collecting data on how many players have COVID-19.
According to the GHSA, the collection of COVID-19 cases was only "done in order to make decisions about possibly cancelling or pushing back the season." The GHSA said the latest numbers they had of confirmed cases was 1,371 through September 1.
GHSA media relations director Steve Figueroa said "each individual school answers to its own administration and/or local boards of health as to what the situation is with that particular team."
The news comes the same day as the Georgia high school football season kicks off with the Corky Kell Classic, which can be seen on PeachtreeTV. The start of the season was previously pushed back by the GHSA.
Georgia has recently been labeled as a red zone area for COVID-19 transmission by the White House, but overall cases have dropped some as reported by the Department of Public Health.
