MILWAUKEE (CBS46) — The Milwaukee Bucks will be without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night.
The Bucks announced the news on its Twitter page Thursday afternoon.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (hyperextended left knee) for Game 5 tonight. pic.twitter.com/AukUvfi7SU— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 1, 2021
Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee when he attempted to block an alley-oop dunk by Clint Capela in the 3rd quarter Tuesday night.
The team says Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by the team's physician. The MRI confirmed the hyperextension.
Antetokounmpo went down to the floor, grabbed his left knee, and was in obvious pain. He then went back to the locker room, and did not return to the game, which the Hawks ended up winning 110-88.
Meanwhile, there are still question marks for two Hawks starters, including star Trae Young, who missed Game 4 with a deep bone bruise.
Capela, the Hawks' top rebounder and one of the NBA's best defensive players, took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of Game 4.
We don't expect a decision on either Young or Capela until just before game time, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. in Milwaukee.
