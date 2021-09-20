ATLANTA (CBS46) — A large tree destroyed a home on 1761 Laurelwood Drive in southwest Atlanta.
Reports of a downed tree came in at around 10 a.m.
CBS46 went to the scene and learned that the tree landed in a bedroom. Fortunately, the occupant was not in that area of the home at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.
Information is limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest details as they become available.
