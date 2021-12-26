PHILADELPHIA (CBS46) — New York Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney honored Roswell's Robbie Roper on his game shoes during Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
McKinney, who was also a standout football star at Roswell High School, wrote several messages on his shoes in honor of Roper, who died unexpectedly last week following complications from surgery.
The New York Giants tweeted out three photos of McKinney's shoes, which included messages "RIP Robbie Roper," "Well Made #5" and "Forever the GOAT."
.@mckinney15__ 's cleats honor fellow @RoswellHighSch player Robbie Roper who sadly passed away last week pic.twitter.com/iehuhdLpg3— New York Giants (@Giants) December 26, 2021
The post received several responses in support of McKinney as well as the Roswell community.
Family, friends and community members will come together this week to celebrate Roper's life. On Christmas Day, Roper's family posted plans to celebrate Robbie's life this coming Monday and Tuesday.
A visitation for Robbie will be help Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock. On Tuesday, a celebration of life service will be held starting at 11 a.m. at Woodstock First Baptist Church.
