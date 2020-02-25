ATLANTA (CBS46) – Jif or Gif? The pronunciation of the often-animated images has split the internet for several years with fervent support on both sides, especially on a slow news day. Now, Smuckers, the makers of the famous peanut butter have teamed up with Giphy for a little fun.
The J.M. Smucker Company will produce a limited-edition jar of creamy peanut butter with the spelling of “Gif” on the outside and noting on the bottle, the “Hard g” pronunciation. You can then compare it to the normal peanut butter from the company to see the difference in pronunciation, CNN reported.
Although Jif is obviously pronounced with a "soft G," people often mispronounce the word "GIF," which is short for Graphics Interchange Format. It's said with a "soft G like the peanut butter and not a "hard G." That's according to creator Steve Wilhite, who made the declaration in 2013 while accepting a Webby Award.
By the way, if you really want the new Gif Peanut Butter, you can find it on Amazon.
