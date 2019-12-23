Gifts keep coming for veteran and family that were once homeless.

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A whirlwind week for veteran Jayson Sias and his family concluded with a holiday miracle for the family who were homeless and living in hotels just a week ago.
CBS46 was able to help Sias and his family find permanent housing with the Veterans Empowerment Organization and then local company Granite Telecommunications sponsored them for Christmas.
"We learned about the family and a little about their story and we pulled together to help out," said Shane Hoff with Granite Telecommunications
But they didn’t just help out, Granite employees donated $1000 and their CEO matched it. As a result they donated $2000 worth of gifts to the Sias family.
“I got the Nintendo Switch Lite and it came with three games, I also got a TV and a DVD player,” said Isaiah the veterans 10-year-old son.
Additionally, the family got kitchen supplies, gifts for each parent and toys for their two-year-old daughter
“I feel good and thankful because we couldn’t have nothing for Christmas if they didn’t help us,” said Isaiah.
But it’s the small things that come with having a roof over his head that has Isaiah celebrating.
“I got a window and an air vet so I can get some heat,” added Isaiah. “It feels good knowing that people still do things to help others. You never know where your next blessing is going to come from especially when you’re in a helpless situation, said veteran Jayson Sias.
The Sias’ are just one of several families at the Veterans Employment Organization in need. To find out how you can help click here.
