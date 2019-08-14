ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – An Ellijay woman was recently sentenced to prison for setting a fire in Gilmer County in January.
Nora Patricia Richardson, 37, was indicted by a grand jury and found guilty on one count of arson and one count of criminal damage to property.
Investigators said Richardson set fire to a couch in the living room of her home at 67 Stephens Run while another person was inside.
“Luckily, that individual was able to escape unharmed,” Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a press release.
“However, Mrs. Richardson’s blatant disregard for human safety should serve as a reminder; arson will not be tolerated, and criminals found guilty of arson will be punished to the full extent of the law," he said.
Richardson was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five to serve.
