JONESBORO, CLAYTON Co (CBS46) -- A local mom has a lot of questions for her child's school. She said her daughter with special needs was bitten at school, then sent home on the bus with her injuries.
Now, she says the protocol for handling situations like this needs to be changed.
Barbara Shavers says she got a disturbing phone call on August 6th, during her 13-year-old daughter Dulse’s first week of school.
“That Dulse has been bitten, and the teacher said, I’m sorry to say, we do have a student in the class who does bite,” Shavers told CBS46’s Melissa Stern.
Dulse attends MD Roberts Middle School in the Clayton County School District.
Shavers said the teacher told her she didn’t see it happen and that another teacher brought it to her attention, but that she’s sorry.
“By the time Dulse got home, she had black….it was blood running down her arm…and I was like, this is horrible,” Shavers added.
Shavers said they sent her daughter home on the bus and didn’t call her until Dulse was already on her way home. Police later told her that was not supposed to happen when she filed a report.
“What the police department told me was that she was supposed to remain at school, call me to come to the school, and make a report,” added Shavers.
When Dulse got home that day, Shavers said it brought her to tears.
“I was devastated when she got off that bus, she couldn’t let me know,” Shavers said, “When I continued to take her clothes off, it was just bad, and I was like, well why did they put her on the bus like this, I don’t understand.”
Dulse is nonverbal. She has many disabilities and other health issues to begin with.
Shavers took her to the doctor to get checked out.
“The doctor said it’s infected,” said Shavers.
Now, Shavers has one question:
“How could this happen?” Shavers said, “For somebody to keep biting her like that, where was everybody, where were the teachers? If he was able to gash her the way he did, that means that was a gap for not paying attention to the kids.”
She thinks changes should be made, including more teachers watching and paying attention.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to Clayton County Public Schools, and a spokesman says they are declining to comment because the matter is under investigation.
Police are also involved.
As for now, Dulse is on antibiotics, but is doing ok.
Shavers doesn’t want her daughter in a class with a boy who bites her, and she’s also concerned for the other children in the class.
“Don’t put these kids on the bus when they’re hurt to send them home,” Shavers said, “This can’t happen again to her.”
Shavers said her daughter hasn’t been back to school and won’t be back, until the protocol is changed.
