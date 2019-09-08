Barrow County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Barrow County high school student is recovering at home after a fight with another student in school.
A short video showed the two fighting, when one of the students, 17-year-old Iris Narens, was slammed into the wall.
"I don't even have words for the noise that it made," said Chrisalena Pringle, Narens' mother.
Pringle told CBS46 her daughter was in class moments before the fight started.
"The little girl got the problem wrong and Iris corrected it where the rest of the class didn't get it wrong as well," she said.
According to Pringle, the other student called her daughter a name, to which she responded and then it got physical.
"What I see is this little girl holding on to my child and throwing her around and caught Iris off guard, throwing her body so hard that a teacher can hear it several doors down," Pringle said.
Pringle said she was told her daughter started the fight.
"It is awful to see your first love go through anything in this world, but to see that this happened to her and that nobody cared except one teacher," she said.
The teen's mom didn't see the video until after she rushed her daughter to the hospital.
She told CBS46 the fight is part of a bigger bullying problem.
"When I looked at my child I could see death," Pringle said.
Barrow County Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ken Greene told CBS46 it was a mutual fight between the two students and that is has been investigated.
Greene continued to say they have issued appropriate consequences to those involved and the school system doesn't condone violence.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is also investigating
