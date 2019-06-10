HENRY Co (CBS46) -- A deadly accident Sunday morning may have been caused by a drunk driver.
Twelve-year-old Jacie Webb of Girffin was killed when the Chevrolet Suburban she was riding in was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver.
The wreck happened around 7:35am on Highway 19/41 just north of Circle Drive in Hampton.
The Henry County Police say that the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup going northbound in the southbound lanes hit two cars in the southbound lanes.
Police are investigating it as a possible DUI accident.
The driver of the pickup is hospitalized as of Monday and has not been charged yet.
