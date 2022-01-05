ATLANTA (CBS46) — We now know the release date for the newest Girl Scout cookie.
The Adventurefuls salted caramel brownie cookie will become available starting Jan. 11, according to GirlScouts.org.
The organization announced the new cookie back in August. It was described as an "indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt."
Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Visit https://t.co/ROQ9i04mzW to be the first to know when the adventure begins in your area! #GirlScoutsAdventures pic.twitter.com/o4AIeXgSkt— Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 17, 2021
Local Girl Scout troops and councils depend on cookie sales to fund programming, travel, camps and other activities.
The new company will join longstanding classis such as Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties and Samoas. The Toast-Ya! cookie, which is a crunchy French Toast-inspired cookie, made its debut in 2021.
Cookie season start dates vary. Click here to find out how to buy cookies near you.
