ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 27-year-old man is dead after bullets went flying overnight at Manchester at Mansell Apartment Complex on Huntington Drive.
“He was very kind…he always put other people before himself,” said the victims girlfriend Makira Phillips.
Philips says everything happened so fast…“as they were shooting I was in the middle of walking away.”
“It wasn’t really even an argument at first everyone was in good spirits and then out of nowhere it just switched,” Phillips explains.
According to police the victim lives at the complex
And they believe this was not a random act.
“We stay in Roswell? this is supposed to be a safe community and it makes you want to move,” said neighbor Leah Posey.
Posey, mother of four, says she is shaken to hear the news
Believing this is a call for more security.
“You never would think it would happen so close to home… but yeah I don’t feel safe,” Posey said.
Phillips says it never should’ve got that far…”It’s really childish… at the end of the day, you know you can’t really control peoples actions and sometimes people just don’t think they just go off of their first reaction… so if someone’s yelling at them their first reaction maybe as they did to pull the trigger,” Phillips said.
Police say detectives have good leads and are actively working to locate those wanted in connection with the shooting.
No one is in custody at this time.
