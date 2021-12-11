ATLANTA (CBS46) — Christmas came early for many girls in Marietta today. They attended a special brunch with Santa, hosted by Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta.
Not only did the girls enjoy brunch, they also received free laptops and free Wi-Fi thanks to a partnership with Comcast.
