CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) A Forsyth County family was devastation on the morning of Nov. 15 after two sisters, ages 6 and 9, and their uncle were struck by a vehicle while trying to board the bus.
Police say 19-year-old Christopher Ray Frachiseur mounted the curb and hit the the two children and their 43-year-old uncle Jose Arturo Corejo-Nunez.
But only five days after the accident, the Salazar Miguel family were able to breathe a sigh of relief when the girls were released from the hospital.
Their uncle remains at Northside Hospital.
Frachiseur's brother said it wasn't just drugs that caused the tragedy.
"He was up all night and he did do some drugs. I'm not sure of all the details on that," said Anthony Frachiseur. "He was up late, he wasn't getting much sleep, so he pretty much completely fell asleep when it happened."
Some of Frachiseur's charges include three counts of serious injury by vehicle, a felony, and driving under the influence of drugs.
His brother said he understands the gravity of the situation.
"He's accepted what's going on," said Anthony.
The community has rallied around the Salazar Miguel family creating a GoFundMe page which has already raised over $20,000, well past the original $5,000 goal.
