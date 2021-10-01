LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a Gwinnett County gas station at gunpoint.
The incident occurred at the Chevron gas station on Buford Drive in Lawrenceville just before 9 p.m. on Friday, September 24. The store clerk told officers that the suspect said “give me the money” while holding a black handgun.
In a matter of seconds, the man ran out of the store with over $600 after getting the money from the clerk, police reported.
The unknown man was described wearing a dark gray hoodie and a blue mask.
Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the man to come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
