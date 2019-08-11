DECATUR, DEKALB Co (CBS46) -- Following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that injured dozens, the need for blood donations has increased.
Sunday, people of metro Atlanta responded.
Members of Kingdom Fellowship saw an opportunity for one community to give to others, and teamed up with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive to help the victims in those cities.
Pastor Malcom Jefferson said, "We actually had this scheduled prior to -- so this gave us a little more motivation and momentum to our community to see how important it is to give blood."
The church hopes to serve and save as many people as possible, both here in Georgia and in Texas and Ohio.
If you would like to donate, you can find a Red Cross near you at redcross.org.
