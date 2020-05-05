ATLANTA (CBS46) The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the economy and left a strain on local charities, but Tuesday is your chance to help.
Georgia Gives has created a massive social media campaign in hopes of raising money for local charities during "Giving Tuesday Now." Normally, "Giving Tuesday" is the day after Thanksgiving.
During the pandemic, not only have organizations been forced to dig into emergency reserves to help out people in need, but they're also receiving much less in donations because regular donors are feeling the financial strain of the pandemic.
That's why the group Georgia Gives will host a livestream on its Facebook page at 12 p.m. Tuesday, featuring select non-profits along with video footage of other organizations.
Officials invite you to pick a charity, donate, and then take to social media by posting with the hashtag 'GivingTuesdayNow.'
