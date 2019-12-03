ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Charitable organizations are hoping to tug at your heartstrings on this Giving Tuesday, launching robust social media campaigns.
Giving Tuesday started in 2012 in New York and has since become a global movement, thanks in part to the social media hashtag #GivingTuesday. The idea is to follow Black Friday and Cyber Monday with a day aimed at taking the focus off consumerism and instead focusing on charitable giving during the holiday season.
Nonprofit organizations such as the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation are hoping donors will consider them. Shannon Robinson is the foundation’s senior director of corporate partnerships.
“Because it is a global movement that’s really fueled by social media, it’s an easy way for the community to tap in and to support Children’s,” Robinson said.
Every dollar donated is directed at patients and their families, she said.
“You know, puppy playdates, visits from Santa -- there are many things that we offer that really make the experience special for kids and their families, and so when donors give to Children’s, they can opt to support a very specific area of their choice, or they can give where the need is greatest,” said Robinson.
Click here to find a charitable organization that interests you.
