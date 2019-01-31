ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Living legend Gladys Knight has been a household name since stepping onto the scene with her groupmates "the Pips" in the late 1960s.
Often referred to as the "Empress of Soul," the seven-time Grammy Award winner has been a staple in Atlanta.
However, most recently the singer made headlines for her decision to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII. It's a decision that has people weighing in on both sides of the argument.
CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed sat down with Knight as she spoke candidly about her reasoning for accepting the invitation to sing in her hometown at one of the city's biggest events in 2019.
