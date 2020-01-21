STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A man donned wings to take off Stone Mountain Tuesday evening.
The paraglider surprised his company when he took his flight. The Stone Mountain park authority caught up with him on the ground and warned him about paragliding from the top of mountain.
The paraglider works for a Swiss company doing routine maintenance on the cables for the skylift at the park. Repair crews were ending their day when it suddenly happened.
Stone Mountain Memorial Association states:
"No person shall bring, land or cause to descend or alight upon or within Stone Mountain Park any airplane, helicopter, glider, balloon, parachute, or other aerial apparatus either motorized or non-motorized except under permission of the Chief Executive Officer, in an emergency when human life is in danger, when operated by a law enforcement agency, or for an emergency medical evacuation. (Amended 2014)"
Stone Mountain park officials notified his company, who were surprised at the incident. Work on the skylift cables should continue over the next few weeks. The park replaces the cables every few years for safety.
