ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Police are looking for two men who walked into a United Airlines cargo facility and stole two boxes of handguns at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The two boxes each had 10 Model 19 9mm Glock pistols.
According to a police report, the guns had been dropped off earlier that day to be loaded onto a United airplane. Airport officials told CBS46 that the theft happened around 4:30pm on March 1 when two men wearing fluorescent vests walked into an open truck door. Another employee chased after them, but the men got away in a car.
“We have 2,300 cameras throughout the airport campus, so I would imagine that that is probably something that police are looking at," said Hartsfield-Jackson Airport spokesperson Andrew Gobeil.
Police won't say if they think this was an inside job, but said they're exploring all avenues including questioning employees, staff, and others.
As for the breach in security, this is the third in a year. Airport officials said they're constantly reviewing policies.
“We will work with the authorities, with our partners over at United, and work with security officials to determine what is going on and how we can fix it,” Gobeil said.
Police said the men got away in a brown Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.
The serial numbers on the guns have been turned over to Homeland Security to track.
