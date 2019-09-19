ROYSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- "It's just word of mouth, people just love their Georgia games, and when we do something small, it's just really gotten big."
That's what Dill's Food City store manager Adrian Mitchum said after their dedication to the Dawgs went viral. The store, located in the small rural town of Royston, is a family-owned chain that's been in operation since 1935.
"The owner came in and said we're going to pull some soap off the shelf. I didn't get it when he first said it, so... here it is... the infamous soap aisle," said Mitchum as she pointed to any empty shelf where Irish Spring bars of soap and bodywash once sat. "We're playing Notre Dame this weekend-the fighting Irish, so the Irish comes off the shelf," she added.
CBS46 reporter Brittany Edney asked, if temporarily pulling soap from the shelves was a dirty move.
"It's a little bit but it's tasteful. You know we're just temporarily out of stock," said Mitchum with a giggle.
It's a move shoppers are praising, putting pride before profit.
Alice Berryman, Shopper
"Anything where we can cause a controversy, people want to dawg us out. Ha! So, we've enjoyed it," said shopper Alice Berryman.
