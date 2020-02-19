FORT VALLEY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Family and friends of Anitra Gunn are now mourning the death of the Fort Valley State University student just four days after she was reported missing.

Police are investigating what led up to her death, but said her boyfriend, 23-year-old DeMarcus Little, is a person of interest.

“What do you think happened?” reporter Ashley Thompson asked Little’s aunt. “I don’t know but God’s got this. He’s the judge and jury.”

Harrowing discovery leads to questions in college student's disappearance PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Social media is flooded with posts from loved ones pleading for…

Police have interviewed Little three times. He was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly breaking the windows of Gunn’s apartment and slashing her tires earlier this month.

Little has not been charged with anything related to Gunn’s death and his aunt said there’s no way he could be involved.

“He’s stronger than we are,” she explained. “That’s what makes me keep going. When you innocent – you stand.”

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said Little and Gunn were together at a Waffle House around 2:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. He said she was last seen later that morning around 10:30 a.m.

Little's aunt said she knew Gunn well.

“Yes, very close relationship with her. She’s been a niece to me.”

Boyfriend of murdered college student arrested days after her disappearance PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A desperate search to find 23-year-old Anitra Gunn came to an e…

Gunn’s damaged, abandoned car was found on Saturday. While canvassing Crawford County, a police officer found part of her bumper then ultimately her body.

Gunn’s autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

A balloon release in remembrance of Gunn is scheduled for Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. outside of Eighteen36 in Fort Valley.