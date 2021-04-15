A group of law enforcement spouses from west Georgia have set up a GoFundMe page for an officer who was injured when a man opened fire with an AK-47 during a high-speed chase in Carroll County.

Sergeant Rob Holloway, who has been with the department since 2008, was shot, then lost control of his patrol car and hit a utility pole. He was flown to an Atlanta-area hospital where he underwent surgery. An update sent out early Wednesday morning by Carrollton police said Holloway is in ICU but continues to improve:

"He is still in ICU but improving. He is able to move both hands and feet and hold a cup and drink through a straw on his own. The doctors remain pleased by his progress. All of his scans came back with positive news..... no evidence of spine injuries nor broken bones. His color and vital signs are “perfect.” He is still critical, but we remain optimistic with his progress. The family and this department continue to be grateful for all of the support. We appreciate all of your viewers and listeners reaching out to offer support and words of encouragement."

Holloway's wife, Stephanie, set up a page to share updates on the officer's recovery.