LITTLE HAVANA, Fla. (CBS46) — If you are heading down to Miami for the Orange Bowl, there are a number of must-sees along your journey. One of those, is the Little Havana neighborhood.
CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy took a tour on Tuesday, in search of the best food and drink this vibrant Cuban community has to offer. The only hard part? Finding something he didn't like.
From the coffee at Havana Classic, to the classic Cuban sandwich at Old's Havana, there is no shortage of delicious destinations for Dawgs fans looking for a quick bite, or a cocktail, as the south Florida sun soaks each neighborhood street.
"It just has a lot of natural energy," said Karl Dickhouse, talking about Little Havana. "Everyone seems to have a certain vibe. They're just happy."
"There's lots of culture, different restaurants, lots of great drinks," said Ashley Schwark, who was visiting the area for the first time.
But that's not all.
"This is not a very easy thing to do," said Karen Morgan, Manager at Classic Savannah as she showed CBS46 how to roll a cigar correctly.
She's been rolling classic Cuban cigars for more than 20 years. A staple of Little Havana. Part of what makes this place so special — just like the people who live here.
"We are very happy people," Morgan said. "People like that. We're very humble, and happy, and smiling, and making people happy. That's what makes us special."
