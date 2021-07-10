GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County firefighters rescued a family's golden retriever after their home caught fire Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 100 block of Lester Woods Court and were told there may be a dog inside the house.
Despite a working fire, with heavy smoke, firefighters were able to find the dog and get it out of the home.
Fire crews used their pet oxygen mask to treat the dog on the scene. The dog is OK.
Fire crews determined that the fire was accidental and started on the back deck, before spreading to the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.