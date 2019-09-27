NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Players teed off in the 20th annual Golf Classic to cure childhood cancer on September 27 in Covington.
Among the participants were 99-year-old twin veterans.
"It's a good cause to support and they do a lot of good things, and I like to play gold. I'm not good at it, but I like to play and it gives me the time to spend with my brother," said James Watkins.
The golf classic has raised nearly $1.9 million over its 30-year history.
