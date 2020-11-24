Forget gone in 60 seconds, police in Atlanta say car theft takes mere seconds.
“We’re not paying attention a lot of the times,” said a woman at a gas station in Buckhead.
According to police the Buckhead area has recently seen a spike in slider crimes.
“Just this week alone we’ve had eight auto thefts alone in Zone 2, that begins Sunday night and goes through to right now,” said Michael O'Connor, Deputy Chief with Atlanta Police Department.
And each of those recent car thefts had one thing in common: “All of those vehicles that were taken either running or with keys inside of them,” said Deputy Chief O'Connor.
Police said it may sound obvious not to leave your car running when walking away from it at a gas station, but some people CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke with said it’s ok sometimes.
“So, police say never under any circumstance leave your car running because of the car fob. Does that make you think twice?” asked Jamie.
“Yeah it does but sometimes we still do it, run in the store grab a drink and come back out,” said a man filling up at a gas station in Buckhead.
It’s this behavior police said thieves are riding around looking for.
“Don’t leave your car running while you quickly go into the convenience store to get something,” said Deputy Chief O'Connor.
The Buckhead area is a prime target for thieves as newer and expensive models are often found in Zone 2. Police said staying vigilant and smart is the key.
“It’s also how you carry yourself if you’re looking scared, they are going to try you, look tough, look tough,” said the man.
