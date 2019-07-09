DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man was fatally struck by a vehicle after he stopped to help out a stranded motorist along I-285 in DeKalb County Monday night.
The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on the westbound lanes of I-285 near the Buford Highway interchange.
Police say a vehicle was stalled in the center lane and when the victim got out to help, another car smashed into him and the stalled vehicle.
The victim, only described as a 36 year-old man, was also struck by several other vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing. All vehicles involved remained on scene.
If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
