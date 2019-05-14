ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A dog found in a trash bag covered in maggots and flies is recovering after being brought into the Fulton County Animal Services shelter and transferred to a facility in New York.
The dog, named Perci, was found by a Good Samaritan in a trash bag off of Ralph McGill and Willoughboy Way. Perci had severely matted fur and was in horrible shape.
An emergency veterinarian was called in to help and Perci was later taken to the Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs in New York City. The facility agreed to take Perci in and cover all expenses.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call police.
