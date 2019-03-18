Alpharetta, GA (CBS46) Police say a Good Samaritan was able to hold a suspect, accused of fatally shooting a woman, at gunpoint until officers arrived on the scene.
The incident happened in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank on Main Street in Alpharetta.
The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety posted details of the incident to their departmental Facebook page.
According to the post, the department received a 911 call about shots fired at the bank at around 11:40 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found 45 year-old Tynesha Evans suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Facebook post says an armed witness who was driving by the bank and heard the shot, got out of his vehicle, confronted the suspect and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.
The suspect was later identified as 58 year-old Othniel Inniss.
Evans was taken to North Fulton Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Inniss has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.
A GoFundMe page has been created on Evans' behalf.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
