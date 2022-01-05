ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The new year started with a horrific scene for two passerbys turned good samaritans after they witnessed a fiery single car crash.

Shevy Mortta and Dominic Abhuele were driving along I-85 South at GA-400 when they saw a Toyota Scion swerve out of control and slam into a concrete barrier, flipping over onto its roof and catching fire.

By the time Mortta and Abhuele approached the car, they believed everyone inside was already out as it burned. They quickly learned they were wrong.

“All of a sudden, we hear cries from the car like, ‘Help! Help! Help!',” said Abhuele. “That’s when she told me to pull over.”

They pulled onto the shoulder of I-85 South in a panic and rushed over in an attempt to save those inside. The two inside were young couple Kealani and Kelsey.

“We get closer to the car and we can still hear her screaming,” said Mortta. “I couldn’t not do anything but I knew I had to do something. So Dominic just started kicking the windows trying to get the windows open and they would not open they would not break.”

As Mortta and Abhuele attempted to free the screaming woman inside the car, the flames grew larger. Other witnesses came to help as drivers passing-by began to shout at the group attempting to perform the rescue.

Eventually the group was able to smash open the passenger side window and drag the passenger, Kelsey, from the car.

When she came out, it was such a relief that we were able to get her out because the fire just kept raging,” said Mortta. “The fire extinguisher did not do anything to the fire.”

Kelsey was eventually transported to Grady hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. Friends close to Kelsey said she is expected to survive; however, the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Kealani Borba, did not survive the horrific wreck.

The flames got more and more out of control, and the witnesses could not attempt any further rescue. It is something that Mortta and Abhuele say continues to haunt them to this day.

"I always ask if there was anything I could have done more,” said Abhuele.

Miraculously, after speaking and becoming closer with the Borba family following the tragic wreck, Mortta says she and Kelsey and Kealani had met once before 6 months ago in passing at a restaurant.

“It was just an overwhelming spiritual conversation that we had,” said Mortta. “The fact that I had met them before and I was there to try and help them get out of that car, it’s tough.”

Atlanta Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the wreck.

CBS46 spoke exclusively to Kealani Borba’s family following her death. Watch that story: