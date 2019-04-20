ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is lucky to be alive after she crashed into a utility pole overnight, causing her vehicle to burst into flames.
Atlanta Police say the woman was driving down Marietta Street around 3:30 a.m. when she fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a utility pole.
Her vehicle then flipped onto its side and burst into flames.
Good Samaritans saw what was taking place and rushed over to pull her to safety.
"She is very luck. The car was not lucky," said Atlanta Police Captain William Ricker. "The good part is she only sustained a minor scratch."
The vehicle was towed from the scene but the utility pole is still in need of repair.
