ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Some shoppers at Atlanta-area Targets say they racked up a shocking fee before setting a foot inside the store, after trying to help a man in need.
Colin Fite said she was swindled out of $2500 after letting a man use her phone outside the Northlake Target.
“You’re being a Good Samaritan and suddenly you don’t have money to live on for the week,” said Fite. “This could really ruin somebody’s life.”
Fite said a stranger asked to borrow her phone on February 9. He claimed he was having car problems and needed to call a family member for help.
Fite said the man made three calls and two text messages in about a minute.
However, she didn’t notice until days later he had also transferred $2500 to himself from her Venmo account.
“Once he had my phone number, I think Venmo uses that to connect to your profile. So he could Venmo request me using that phone number.”
Fite reported the incident to authorities and posted about it on social media. She said a handful of other women have reached out to her with similar stories.
“He’s definitely targeting women, and women my age or younger who may have Cash App or Venmo on their phone,” said Fite.
In November 2021, CBS46 reported an initial instance of this crime at the Midtown Atlanta Target.
Alice Van Derveer is another victim who shared a similar experience at the Edgewood Target. Van Derveer was out more than $2000 after letting a man borrow her phone inside the store.
“That’s rent, that’s groceries,” said Van Derveer. “I’m a graduate student, so I don’t have that money to lose.”
Fite and Van Derveer aren’t sure whether the same person is responsible for swindling them, but described the suspect as a black man in his 20’s. Van Derveer said the man she spoke with had neck tattoos.
Target is aware of these types of schemes and is working with Atlanta police. A spokesperson for the company released a statement to CBS46:
“At Target, we invest significantly in our team, tools, education and industry partnerships to help keep our guests safe. We're aware of prior attempts at Target and other Atlanta retailers to commit fraud through person-to-person payment apps and we've put additional security measures in place at two stores where this activity has been reported, including increased security presence and additional cameras in the parking lot. We're working closely with the Atlanta Police Department and will continue to provide them with what's needed for their investigation.”
Fite and Van Derveer filed complaints with Venmo and got their money back – along with a reminder no good deed goes unpaid for.
“I don’t want to be a bitter person and not help people, but it’s really hard to help people when this happens,” said Van Derveer.
Venmo users should implement 2-step authentication to secure their devices.
