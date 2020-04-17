ATLANTA (CBS46)—If you are thinking about donating items to the Goodwill, you better do so by this coming Saturday.
According to a press release, after April 18th, the Goodwill will no longer be accepting donations.
“Due to the overwhelming generosity of North Georgians, we have more treasures than we can handle right now. After Saturday, April 18, Goodwill of North Georgia will be temporarily unable to accept donations at any of our locations”, the press release stated.
People making donations before Saturday are asked to make them only during our adjusted business hours, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.
After Saturday, people are asked to hold onto their donations until Goodwill can safely reopen.
Additionally, those who wish to support Goodwill may consider making a financial contribution as Goodwill helps the thousands of North Georgians who have recently found themselves out of work.
Shoppers can shop online with 24/7 to find treasures.
