ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Another business chain will be temporarily shutting its doors as the country continues to fight against the growing COVID-19 pandemic: Goodwill of North Georgia.
The well known thrift chain decided that they would close up all of their stores for two weeks in the interests of health and safety for their employees, customers, donors, jobseekers. This temporary closure goes into effect on Monday, March 23.
Store locations will continue to accept donations at the designated donor doors Monday through Saturday from 10:00am-4:00pm during the closing.
In a move befitting of their name, Goodwill fo North Georgia vowed to continue supporting their employees with pay and benefits during this period., also continuing any workforce development programs they feel can be administered safely.
Those in need of the company's job-seeking services can still do so via the virtual career center at www.careerconnector.org or by calling 844-344-WORK (9675) for support.
Customers disappointed by the closing can still shop online at goodwillng.org/shop-online.
More information on on Goodwill of North Georgia's COVID-19 response is posted at goodwillng.org/coronavirus-response.
