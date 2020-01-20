Goodwill is set to open its first career center in South Fulton. The Old National Career Center will open its doors on Monday, January 27, at 9 a.m.
The center will help people who face various obstacles to employment, such as language barriers, criminal backgrounds, dependency on public assistance, and other challenges that may stand in the way of employment.
In addition, the job seekers can learn about job training programs and receive assistance with job placement and retention.
Last year in Fulton County, Goodwill of North Georgia served over 5,000 job seekers and placed 2,477 people with jobs. For more in visit GoodwillNG.org.
