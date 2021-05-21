Goodwill spends millions discarding items not able to be re-sold

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- You might be hitting the spring cleaning hard if you're still working from home.
Many people are donating their unwanted, used items to thrift stores like Goodwill.
However, the nonprofit wants you to be careful what items you bring to its donation centers, like the one off Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta.
"We're going through a record-breaking period of donations over the past year and most that come in are fantastic," said President and CEO of Goodwill North Georgia, Keith Parker. "COVID was a major reason and so many people were home and they had to spring clean."
The donation drop off area was fairly busy Friday afternoon at the Piedmont Road location.
"Working from home I upgraded my office and so I got rid of the computer that I had in my office there," said one donor, Eugene McCray.
Goodwill representatives say that they like to have donations on the floor within 24 hours of them arriving to the donation center. But, some of those items never make it to the sales floor, instead they go to the dump.
"Over the course of a year we may spend anywhere between three and four million dollars to go into disposal," said Parker. "If someone brings in for example, a completely unusable sofa, that can cost us quite a bit of money to get that item shipped out. The reason it's difficult for us is then those are dollars that's not going into workforce development, training and the things that we do best."
The organization works hard to help people find a variety of jobs. A regional representative sent us the following information:
"Last fiscal year we:
- Connected more than 24,000 North Georgians with jobs
- Served close to 50,000 job seekers in-person
- We work with more than 5,000 employer partners, 39 public sector partners, 93 private foundation partners and 65 nonprofit partners
- And all of this is made possible because of the generosity of our donors and shoppers."
If you're unsure on what to donate, visit Goodwill's website which tells you what works and what doesn't. For example, no car tires or even used child car seats can be resold at Goodwill.
"Donations are the life-blood of what makes Goodwill tick," said Parker. "We want folks to make sure that the items that they drop off are things that we can use."
For more donation information click here.
