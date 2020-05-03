(CBS46) -- Goodwill announced on Sunday that it will reopen select stores and career centers on May 6.
The organization started closing its locations in March, both because they were overwhelmed with donations and for safety reasons during the height of the coronavirus outbreak. Goodwill plans to reopen 21 stores Wednesday with changes to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
"The health and safety of our team members, customers, donors and job-seekers remains our highest priority as we carefully reopen our locations through a phased approach. As such, we have amended our processes and procedures to provide safe environments and remain in compliance with all applicable laws and safety guidelines,” Keith Parker, Goodwill of North Georgia president and chief executive officer said in a press release. “Our mission to put people to work is more essential than ever as the state of Georgia experiences record job losses.”
The organization says it has enhanced safety measures in response to the coronvirus outbreak, limiting occupancy based on each location's square footage and by conducting deep cleanings and sanitizing its locations and merchandise using a "proven, eco-friendly misting process endorsed by federal health authorities."
The following stores and career centers will open on May 6 as part of the organization’s rolling reopening schedule:
1. Athens Store
2. Bells Ferry Store
3. Calhoun Store
4. Canton Store
5. Cartersville Store & Career Center
6. Centerville Store
7. Covington Store
8. Cumming Store
9. East Athens Store & Career Center
10. Hartwell Store
11. Hickory Flat Store
12. Kennesaw Store
13. Lawrenceville Store
14. Loganville Store
15. Madison Store
16. Rome Store & Career Center
17. Shallowford Store
18. Snellville Store
19. Stone Mountain Store
20. Winder Store
21. Woodstock Store & Career Center
Stores will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week. Career centers will operate 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
