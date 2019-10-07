ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta officials are seeking answers from Google after a news report said that company contractors had sought out black homeless people in the city to scan their faces to improve Google’s facial-recognition technology.
The New York Daily News reported last week that a staffing agency Randstad hired by Google had sent its contractors to numerous cities including Atlanta to target black people for facial scans.
On Friday, Nina Hickson, Atlanta’s city attorney, sent a letter to Google asking for an explanation:
“The possibility that members of our most vulnerable populations are being exploited to advance your company’s commercial interest is profoundly alarming for numerous reasons,” she said in a letter to Kent Walker, Google’s legal and policy chief. “If some or all of the reporting was accurate, we would welcome your response as what corrective action has been and will be taken.”
Atlanta City Council Member Andre Dickens is appalled about this alleged exploitation of the homeless.
“They deserve to be helped supported a thriving citizen, but we don’t need to do that at the expense of corporate greed. The City of Atlanta tries to help those experiencing homeless we want to be of service to them and not get gain out of their facial recognition, it’s absurd and disturbing to myself and my colleagues.”
