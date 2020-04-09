ATLANTA (CBS46) – With the Easter holiday weekend nearly here, families across Georgia may be looking for local restaurants for takeout and delivery. Google Maps has highlighted some shortcuts in the mobile app to help you find nearby stores and restaurants that can fill your food needs.
The “Takeout” and “Delivery” shortcuts work like other shortcuts already operating in Google Maps such as gas stations, coffee shops, and others. When activated, the system searches for “takeout” and “delivery” keywords in local business listings, according to 9to5Google.com. Users can order inside Google Maps, but other delivery options aren’t available in the app.
Additionally, when searching in Google for restaurants, the search engine indicates whether restaurants are open for “Dine-In,” “Takeout,” and “Delivery.” All of it helps local restaurants who have been hit especially hard during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to operate.
