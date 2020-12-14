It's not just you. Multiple Google services like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs went down Monday morning. According to DownDetector.com, the outage appeared to hit around 6:40 a.m.
The outage has been acknowledge by Google as of 7:25 a.m. with Google's Workspace Status Dashboard showing every Google service as being out.
"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 14/12/2020 07:12 detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change," Google said in a statement.
This could affect schools Monday as Google Classroom is one of the many services that are down.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest as it becomes available.
