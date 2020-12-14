Google will let employees work from home until at least next summer

The Google logo adorns the outside of their NYC office Google Building 8510 at 85 10th Ave on June 3, 2019 in New York City. The company said it will let employees work from home until at least next summer.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

All Google services have been restored after a nearly hour long outage Monday morning.

Google services like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs went down around 6:40 a.m. Monday, according to DownDetector.com.

The outage was acknowledged by Google shortly after 7 a.m. with Google's Workspace Status Dashboard showing every Google service as being out.

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 14/12/2020 07:12 detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change," Google said in a statement.

The Google services began coming back online around 7:30 and by 8 a.m., and service was restored for most users.

