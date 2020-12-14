All Google services have been restored after a nearly hour long outage Monday morning.
Google services like Gmail, YouTube, and Google Docs went down around 6:40 a.m. Monday, according to DownDetector.com.
The outage was acknowledged by Google shortly after 7 a.m. with Google's Workspace Status Dashboard showing every Google service as being out.
"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update by 14/12/2020 07:12 detailing when we expect to resolve the problem. Please note that this resolution time is an estimate and may change," Google said in a statement.
The Google services began coming back online around 7:30 and by 8 a.m., and service was restored for most users.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.